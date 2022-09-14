Thompson (toe) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson opened this season with nine tackles in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, ranking second on the Cardinals behind fellow safety Budda Baker (13). Now, Thompson is tending to a toe issue as Arizona prepares for this Sunday's road clash with the Raiders. Fortunately for the fourth-year pro, he has two more chances to step on the practice field this week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Notches nine tackles in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Agrees to extension•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Paces team in tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Notches 10 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Interception in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Tackles abound Week 8•