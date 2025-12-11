Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Does not practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) did not participate in practice Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Thompson did not participate in practice Thursday for the second straight day. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, as there was no clear sign of decreased snap count in Week 14. The 27-year-old will likely need to return Friday for a chance to play Sunday versus the Texans.
