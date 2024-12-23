Thompson recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Washington State product paced Arizona in total tackles during Sunday's overtime loss, his second game of the season with double-digit stops. Thompson has now accumulated 82 total tackles and two passes defended through 13 appearances, and he's expected to continue starting alongside Budda Baker as part of the Cardinals' top safety duo in the Week 17 matchup against the Rams.