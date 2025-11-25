Thompson totaled nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass and a forced fumble Sunday in an overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Thompson's nine stops tied for the Cardinals lead. Among his tackles was a sack of Trevor Lawrence late in the first half on which he forced fumble that was recovered by teammate Walter Nolen and returned for a touchdown. Thompson is up to 72 tackles and four defensed passes through 11 games on the season.