Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Fills stat sheet in Week 12 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson totaled nine tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass and a forced fumble Sunday in an overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Thompson's nine stops tied for the Cardinals lead. Among his tackles was a sack of Trevor Lawrence late in the first half on which he forced fumble that was recovered by teammate Walter Nolen and returned for a touchdown. Thompson is up to 72 tackles and four defensed passes through 11 games on the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Gets four stops in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Solid outing in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Fives tackles in Week 5 loss•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leads Cards with nine tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Logs six tackles vs. 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leads team in tackles in win•