Thompson registered five tackles (two solo) during the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Thompson played 66 of 67 defensive snaps Sunday and finished tied with Budda Baker and Akeem Davis-Gaither for the second most tackles on the Cardinals behind Mack Wilson (six). Thompson has logged at least five tackles in each of the first five games of the regular season and is up to 38 tackles (21 solo) and one pass defense on the year.