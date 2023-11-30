Thompson (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson missed practice Wednesday, but he made progress towards potentially playing in Week 13 by returning to the field Thursday. However, unless he's able to upgrade to full participation Friday, he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend.
