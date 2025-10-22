Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Gets four stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 27-23 loss versus the Packers.
Thompson recorded a season-low 53 defensive snaps in Week 7 as Green Bay took a methodical offensive approach, and his tackle total was predictably a bit depressed. Those counting on him for IDP production will hope he gets more chances in Week 9 at Dallas after the Cardinals' bye in Week 8.
