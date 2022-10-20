Thompson (hamstring) is active for Thursday night's game against the Saints.
After practicing in a limited fashion this past week due to a hamstring injury, Thompson will be good to go against New Orleans. As one of Arizona's top tacklers, Thompson has logged 40 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups through his six games.
