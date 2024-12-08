Thompson (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Daren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Thompson was a late addition to Arizona's injury report due to feeling under the weather. It looks like he has recovered enough to give it a go versus Seattle. As a result, he figures to take on his usual responsibilities at strong safety.
