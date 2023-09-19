Thompson recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 31-28 loss versus the Giants.
Thompson found himself in the right place at the right time late in the second quarter, shuffling under a deflected Daniel Jones pass to tally the sixth interception of his NFL career. He also posted a solid tackle total for the second time in as many weeks and is on pace for his third consecutive 100-tackle season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Logs double-digit tackles again•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Racks up 11 tackles Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Paces Cards with nine tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Moderate outing in ugly loss•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Another six tackles in Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Records six tackles in Week 8•