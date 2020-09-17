The Cardinals placed Thompson (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.
Thompson lasted just two plays before leaving the Cards' Week 1 win at San Francisco, the result of an ankle injury. The issue will keep him sidelined until at least Week 5 due to the new IR rules in place this season. In Thompson's place, Chris Banjo entered the lineup at strong safety Sunday and logged 58 of 62 defensive snaps.
