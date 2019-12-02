Play

Thompson suffered a head injury during Sunday's loss to the Rams and is day-to-day, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't report that Thompson was in concussion protocol, and we likely won't get another update on his status until Wednesday's practice report is released. The rookie fifth-rounder has registered 27 tackles over the last five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories