Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leads Cards with nine tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson registered nine tackles (five solo) during Arizona's 23-20 loss to Seattle on Thursday.
Thompson played 65 of 66 defensive snaps Thursday and finished tied with Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon for most tackles in the game. Thompson has seen a heavy workload through the first four games of the regular, and his 33 total tackles is second most on the team behind Mack Wilson (35).
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Logs six tackles vs. 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leads team in tackles in win•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Records eight tackles in win•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Falls just shy of 100 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Tallies six tackles vs. Rams•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Double-digit tackles Sunday•