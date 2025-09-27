default-cbs-image
Thompson registered nine tackles (five solo) during Arizona's 23-20 loss to Seattle on Thursday.

Thompson played 65 of 66 defensive snaps Thursday and finished tied with Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon for most tackles in the game. Thompson has seen a heavy workload through the first four games of the regular, and his 33 total tackles is second most on the team behind Mack Wilson (35).

