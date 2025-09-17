Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Leads team in tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in the Cardinals' win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Thompson's 10 tackles paced the team in the victory, as he played all 85 defensive snaps. Through two games to begin the season, Thompson has racked up 18 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup on 100 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps.
