Thompson will not return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks due to a leg injury, Craig Grialou of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson had to be carted off the field late in the first half due to the severity of his injury. For at least the rest of Thursday's contest, Chris Banjo stands to handle Arizona's strong safety reps.
