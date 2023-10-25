Thompson (hamstring) was limited in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Thompson suffered a hamstring injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Bengals, causing him to miss the past two games. The 2019 fifth-round pick is now one step closer to making his return, although if he's unable to play, Andre Chachere will start at safety again.
