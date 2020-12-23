Thompson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
The Cardinals didn't actually take the field Tuesday, but Thompson looks poised to make his first practice appearance in over a month this week. It's still uncertain if he'll be ready for Saturday's game against the 49ers. He's trending in the right direction, though, and he should reclaim the starting strong safety job upon return.
