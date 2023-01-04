Thompson recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons.
Thompson temporarily went down with an injury while making his sixth tackle of the game in the second quarter. However, he wound up missing just one defensive snap due to this issue, thus extending his every-down role across all 16 games he's played this season. Thompson has also totaled 21 tackles over the past two weeks, and he's now eclipsed over 100 tackles for the second season in a row.
