Thompson tallied four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-22 loss to Minnesota.
Thompson missed the Cardinals' previous two games due to an ankle injury, but he was able to suit up Sunday and managed to play 98 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps. The veteran safety has logged 60 tackles (39 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 10 regular-season games.
