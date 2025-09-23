Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Logs six tackles vs. 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson finished Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers with six tackles (four solo).
Thompson played every single defensive snap for a third consecutive week and finished tied with Budda Baker for third most tackles on the team. Thompson is up to 24 total tackles on the season, which is second on the Cardinals behind linebacker Mack Wilson (28).
