Thompson totaled eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 26-23 victory in Cincinnati.

A fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in July's supplemental draft, Thompson got the first work on defense of his career in this contest and made the most of the elevated role. There was no precipitating factor for him to get sudden run with the first-teamers, so he may be a fixture in game plans moving forward.

