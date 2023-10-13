Thompson (hamstring) did not practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The safety left the Cardinals' Week 5 game against the Bengals with the injury. Thompson has started all five games this season and recorded 26 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. The fifth-year pro has started 47 of his 59 career games.

