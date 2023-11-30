Thompson (ribs) missed Arizona's practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Thompson's status for Sunday's game versus the Steelers is now up in the air as he popped up on the injury report with a ribs injury. Andre Cachere will likely start at safety if Thompson ends up being inactive.
