Thompson (hamstring) did not participate at the Arizona's practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Rams with a hamstring injury and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The safety will likely have to return to practice in some capacity within the next two days if he'll have any shot at playing Sunday versus Seattle.
