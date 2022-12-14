Thompson accumulated six tackles (three solo) in Monday's 27-13 defeat versus the Patriots.
Thompson tied cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Isaiah Simmons for a team high in tackles Week 14. The safety also continued to play an every-down role in this disastrous game for Arizona, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending torn ACL early in the first quarter. Thompson now sits third on the team in tackles (72) through 13 games, though he has not logged a pass defended over the last four contests. Nevertheless, Thompson should continue to see prominent playing time Week 15 against a Denver offense that could also be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who sustained a concussion Sunday versus Kansas City.
