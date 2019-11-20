Play

Thompson made five solo tackles and intercepted a pass in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.

It was the first interception and pass breakup of Thompson's career. The 21-year-old has played all but three defensive snaps over the last two games while Deionte Thompson missed Week 10 with a knee injury and played only special teams Sunday.

