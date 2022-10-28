Thompson doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, but he logged a limited session Thursday and was a full participant Friday. The fourth-year safety has played nearly every defensive snap for the Cardinals this season, totaling 45 tackles, six pass defenses and one interception across seven appearances.
