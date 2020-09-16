Thompson (ankle) was unable to practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson suffered the injury in Week 1 against the 49ers. Chris Banjo filled in for him at safety for the rest of that contest and would likely earn the start against Washington in Week 2 if Thompson can't go.
