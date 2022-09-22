Thompson had a team-high 10 tackles and one pass defense during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win at Las Vegas.
Thompson was bothered by a toe injury last week, managing just one limited practice Friday. Still, he suited up Week 2 and paced the Cardinals in tackles, pushing him into a tie with fellow safety Budda Baker for the team lead in the category with 19. Per Kevin Parrish of the team's official site, Thompson has avoided the injury report entirely this week, so he's set to continue being among Arizona's top IDP options Sunday versus the Rams and beyond.
