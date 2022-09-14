Thompson accrued nine tackles during Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Nine days removed from receiving a three-year extension from the Cardinals, Thompson went about fulfilling his new deal with the second-most tackles on the team behind Budda Baker (13). While notching a team-high 121 stops last year, Thompson had nine or more in a week seven times in a full 17-game slate. Due to his reliability, he's a weekly consideration for IDP lineups.
