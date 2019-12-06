Play

Thompson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson managed to practice in full Friday, but it remains to be seen whether he's fully cleared the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. The rookie fifth-round pick may still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before retaking the field.

