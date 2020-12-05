Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson didn't practice this week and will miss a second consecutive game. Chris Banjo saw an uptick in snaps with Thompson sidelined last week. Deionte Thompson, who has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, should be in the running for the starting strong safety role as well.
