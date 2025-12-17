Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Out for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday that Thompson (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Washington State product is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. Thompson has been a crucial part of the Cardinals' defense this season, recording 81 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Kitan Crawford will likely have an expanded role on Arizona's first-team defense until Thompson returns from injury.
