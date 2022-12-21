Thompson recorded nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's Week 15 loss to Denver.
Thompson played on 66 of Arizona's 69 defensive snaps in the contest after logging a 100 percent snap count each of the team's previous four games. The safety led Arizona with nine stops, one off his season high. Thompson has recorded 15 tackles over the past two weeks after tallying just nine combined in the three games prior to Arizona's Week 13 bye.
