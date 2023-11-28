Thompson recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 37-14 loss versus the Rams.

In the waning seconds of the first half, Thompson jumped in front of an errant pass over the middle intended for Puka Nacua to hold the Rams' lead to 21-8 going into the break. It was his second pick in two weeks and his third of the season. He's on the IDP radar going into a Week 13 matchup at Pittsburgh.