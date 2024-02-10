Thompson notched 78 tackles, including 1.0 sack, four interceptions among nine pass defenses and a forced fumble in 15 regular-season contests in 2023.

After surpassing 100 tackles in both of the previous two campaigns, Thompson fell well short of that mark while missing his first games (Weeks 6 and 7) since December 2020. Not only did dealing with four separate injuries impact his overall output, he may have been a culprit of the new coaching staff's change from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme. On a positive note, Thompson posted his first career sack and set a career high in interceptions. In 2024, he'll be playing on the second season of the three-year extension he signed with the Cardinals back in September 2022.