Thompson (toe) is listed as active Sunday at Las Vegas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona capped Thompson to one limited session during Week 2 prep, but his toe injury won't keep him off the field on game day. He ranked second on the Cardinals in tackles with nine during last Sunday's season-opening loss to the Chiefs, sitting only behind fellow safety Budda Baker (13). Expect Thompson to continue to be among the team's leaders in stops on a weekly basis.