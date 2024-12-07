Thompson was added to Arizona's injury report Saturday due to an illness, and he is questionable to play Sunday against Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson is feeling under the weather ahead of Sunday's NFC West clash, and his status for the game may not be known until the Cardinals announce their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Thompson is unable to play, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would be the top candidate to start at strong safety alongside free safety Budda Baker, while Joey Blount serves in a rotational role at safety.