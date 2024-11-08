Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Thompson appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday, as he popped up on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday as a limited participant before downgrading to a DNP on Friday. If this ankle issue keeps Thompson sidelined in Week 10, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will likely serve as Arizona's top strong safety.