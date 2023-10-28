Thompson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Baltimore, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Thompson was a limited participant at practice again Friday, so his status could be up in the air until Arizona releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If he misses his third straight game, Andre Chachere would probably start at safety in his place.
