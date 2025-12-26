Thompson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Thompson was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in the Cardinals' last two games. Budda Baker (concussion) has already been ruled out for Sunday's road tilt, so Kitan Crawford and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson would serve as the Cardinals' two starting safeties if Thompson is also ruled out.