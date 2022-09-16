Thompson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
After notching nine tackles in the season opener, Thompson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned in a limited fashion Friday. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Thompson's status would come down to a game-time decision. If he can't go, Deionte Thompson would be in line to start alongside Budda Baker in Week 2.
