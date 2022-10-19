Thompson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Thompson opened Week 7 prep as a non-participant on Monday's estimated report, but he followed it up with limited showings at both Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's walkthrough. Still, his status for Thursday will have to wait until 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's active, Thompson can continue to be relied upon as one of Arizona's top tacklers alongside fellow safety Budda Baker and inside linebacker Zaven Collins.