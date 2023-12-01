Thompson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson was limited at practice Thursday and Friday, so his status for Week 13 seems close to a coin-flip proposition. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, Andre Chachere would probably be in line to start.
