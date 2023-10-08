Thompson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Thompson left the game just before the end of the first half and is now questionable to return. With Qwuantrezz Knight (coach's decision) inactive for the game, Andre Chachere will take over at safety if Thompson is unable to return.
