Thompson tallied 10 tackles (nine solo) on defense and one on special teams in a Christmas Day loss to Tampa Bay.

Thompson's 11 total tackles were a season high and tied for the team lead Sunday with Isaiah Simmons. Thompson has been a reliable presence in the Cardinals' secondary this season, playing in all 15 of the team's games and rarely missing a defensive snap. His role will be even more magnified over the final two games of the regular season now that Budda Baker (shoulder) is on IR.