Thompson tallied 57 tackles (45 solo), three pass defenses and one interception in 15 games during the 2019 season.

The Cardinals used a fifth-round pick in July's supplemental draft on Thompson, who was available at that point after the NCAA ruled him ineligible. Over the first four contests of the campaign, he was a healthy scratch one game while playing specifically special teams in the others. Once he got a chance on defense Week 5, though, Thompson was a mainstay in the secondary, starting nine of the final 12 outings at strong safety. Considering his performance, he's likely locked in a role in the first-team D next to Budda Baker for 2020, at the very least.