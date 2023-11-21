Thompson recorded eight tackles (eight solo) and one interception in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Texans.
He added one tackle for loss, one QB hit and one pass breakup. Thompson has logged 92 percent of the defensive snaps across the nine games in which he's played, recording 48 tackles (38 solo), four pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one sack.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Will play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Limited participant in practice•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jalen Thompson: Won't face Rams•