Thompson tallied 95 tackles including 1.0 sack, six pass defenses and one forced fumble over 15 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Missing Weeks 15 and 16 due to a hamstring injury impacted Thompson's bid for his first campaign with 100-plus tackles since 2022. He still ended the year third on the Cardinals in stops behind Budda Baker (120) and Akeem Davis-Gaither (117). Thompson's contract voids on Feb. 15, so he appears set to become an unrestricted free agent and could be on the move if Arizona deems second-year pro Dadrion Taylor-Demerson ready to be a suitable replacement at strong safety.