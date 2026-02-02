Thompson tallied 95 tackles, including 1.0 sack, six pass defenses (no interceptions) and one forced fumble in 15 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Missing Weeks 15 and 16 due to a hamstring injury impacted Thompson's bid for his first campaign with 100-plus tackles since 2022, but he still ended it third on the Cardinals behind S Budda Baker (120) and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (117). Thompson's contract voids on Feb. 15, so he appears set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could be on the move if Arizona deems second-year pro Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to be a suitable replacement at strong safety.